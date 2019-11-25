|
COLLETT, Steven Keith Mr. Steven Keith Collett, age 59, of Ball Ground, GA passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. Steven was a 1978 graduate of Roswell High School. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Randall Collett and is survived by his mother, Martha Jean Collett and his brother, Burt Collett. A Funeral Service will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 2 PM. His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 25, from 12 PM - 4 PM and from 5 PM - 8 PM and on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 AM, until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that was near and dear to Steven's heart: The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2019