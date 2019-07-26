|
DICKMAN, Steven Philip Steven Philip Dickman, 56, of Alpharetta, Georgia was called home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy, of 29 years and his children, Matthew (Melisa), Jacob, Carly, Evan and Jackson. Steve will also be forever remembered by his parents Joe and Carmen Dickman and siblings Louise Cherry (Randy), Dolores Cook (Mark), Andrew Dickman, Joe Dickman (Angela), Christina Stevens (Rob), sister-in-law Cathy Bell, along with 14 nieces and nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews as well as extended family and dear friends. Steve was predeceased by his grandparents and sister-in-law, Beth Dickman. Family will greet friends at McDonald & Sons Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr. Cumming GA. Friday, July 26th from 6-9. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 27th at First Redeemer Church, 2100 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA at 11:00. Steve graduated from University of West Georgia where he met his wife Cindy. He went on to be a successful entrepreneur. Steve loved his family and was so proud of his children. He was an active member of First Redeemer Church. Always the optimist, Steve was quite sure this would be the year that Georgia would win the national championship! He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family around the firepit. Steve's generous nature, joyful spirit, and infectious smile will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019