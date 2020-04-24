|
|
LUDWICK, Steven William Steven William Ludwick, age 76, passed away at his home in Dunwoody on April 19th, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born and raised in Los Angeles, where he graduated from Cal State and received his Law Degree from Loyola Law School. He joined the Navy in 1969, where he proudly served in Vietnam, and continued his reserve service until 1993, retiring as a Captain. After returning from Vietnam, he took a position with the United States Attorney's office in Atlanta, where he rose to Chief of the Criminal Division. He started his private practice in 1978, where he was involved in many high profile cases until his retirement. Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie, sons Jacob (Jamie), Adam, and Tim (Megan), grandson William, niece Kori, granddog Remy, and countless other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Dunwoody Baptist Church, where he was an active member for 42 years. Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 - please notate missions in the memo.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020