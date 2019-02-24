McCORMICK, Steven Eugene January 28, 1963 February 20, 2019 Steven Eugene McCormick passed away February 20, 2019. Born January 28, 1963 in Tallahassee, Florida, Steve was the son of Gene and the late June McCormick. He grew up in Tampa and attended Chamberlain High School where he was active in drama and debate groups. After high school, Steve worked at Six Flags over Georgia where he earned the nickname "Speedy." He graduated magna cum laude from Georgia State University with a degree in Commercial Music and Recording. Steve worked in entertainment and engineering before co-founding CTG in Atlanta, which he grew over the following 25 years into an industry-leading company. Steve embraced life. He loved to travel; a few of his favorite destinations were Spain, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. He was a lifelong self-proclaimed "techie" and was active in the Atlanta sections of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers and the Audio Engineering Society, as well as PSNI. He lived with purpose, determination and demonstrated an affability and dry humor that made everyone around him comfortable. He was smart, genuine, unrelentingly inquisitive, and a natural teacher and mentor. Whether it was to family, a friend, or a colleague, Steve shared his knowledge willingly, patiently and THROUGHLY. Steve loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughter Miranda, and son Riley of Marietta, father Gene of Tampa, brother Michael (Ellie) of Douglasville, sister Melissa (Dave) of Tampa, and eight nieces and nephews. The McCormick family will receive guests on Sunday, February 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 at H.M. Patterson & SonCanton Hill Chapel in Marietta. A celebration of life will be held on Monday at 4:00 at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the McCormick family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Steve's name to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "I can fix that." Steve McCormick Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019