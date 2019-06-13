RAUSCH, Steven W. Steven William Rausch, 67, passed away on June 8, 2019. Steve was born in Dayton, OH and graduated from Belmont High School in 1969 after which he joined the Army. He worked in sales and marketing development in the floor covering and ceramic tile industry for over 48 years. He had been active in the Boy Scouts (including Wood Badge), Walk to Emmaus (where he served as a Lay Director) and Perimeter Church. He developed a love for flying and was an active member of the Silver Wings Fraternity. He also enjoyed boating, skiing and spending time with his family. Steve is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christy; three children, Tim, Jill and Jen; and six grandchildren (Emma, Andy, Kaeden, Henry, Cooper and Lucy). There will be a celebration of life on Monday, June 17 at Perimeter Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. Interment will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA at 9:00 a.m. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 13 to June 14, 2019