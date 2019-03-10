Resources More Obituaries for Steven SKINNER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven SKINNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers SKINNER, Steven Gregory Steven G. Skinner passed away in Atlanta, GA on 12 February 2019 after a valiant 14-month fight with cancer. A native of Monmouth IL, Steven graduated with honors from Monmouth High School in 1980. He was inducted as a midshipmen to the United States Naval Academy that summer and was a member of the Navy Men's Basketball Team. He graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Upon graduation, Steven reported as a plankowner to the USS Reuben James (FFG-57) as Ordnance Officer and later Auxiliaries Officer. He deployed to the Persian Gulf during the so-called "Tanker War" and participated in twenty-two Operation Earnest Will convoy missions on his ship's maiden deployment. After 5 years of active service, Steven transferred to the civilian workforce while remaining in the Naval Reserve, achieving the rand of Commander. Meanwhile, he received a MBA in Economics, Strategy, and Marketing in 1998 from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Steven's exceptional business career encompassed executive positions at Fortune 500 companies. These included positions such as an IBM principal, partner at Accenture, Home Depot vice president for merchandising and operations, Microsoft Worldwide Solutions general manager for worldwide industry solutions, and, most recently, Cognizant senior vice president for digital transformation global. He was named as Consulting Magazine's Top 25 Consultants in 2015, received the Cognizant CEO Leadership Award, the IBM Golden Circle Award, and the Monmouth College Hall of Achievement Award. He was humorous, generous, humble, innately kind, including numerous random acts of kindness, empathetic with boundless energy and had a tremendous enthusiasm for life. He loved sports, especially the Chicago teams, and coached his children in basketball and soccer. Steven was an avid traveler who visited more than 45 countries and 48 states. He was also active as a Blue and Gold Officer in the Atlanta area. Steven is survived by his wife, Lisa (Stephenson) of 32 years; sons, Andrew and Joey; and daughter, MIDN 4/c Sarah. He is also survived by his parents, Lyle and Frances, sisters Jacqueline, Marlise and Cheryl, and brother Andre and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in his extended family. His oldest son, Steven Gregory Skinner II, preceded Steven in death. Steven was interred with full military honors next to his son, at the United States Naval Academy on 21 February 2019. There will be a Memorial Mass at 11am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327, reception in McDonough Hall will follow. The family requests that gifts be directed to the Steven G. Skinner Fund at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1440 Clifton Road, Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30322. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries