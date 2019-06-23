SNYDER Sr., Steven Lotz 81, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1938 in Philadelphia to Russell and Gladys (Homewood) Snyder. After graduating from his beloved Germantown Academy in Philadelphia, Steve went on to earn degrees from The King's College, (BA), Drexel University, (MBA), and Columbia Theological Seminary, (MA). His professional career began in human resources with the Container Corporation of America in Philadelphia, with him eventually holding positions in St. Louis and Chicago. In 1982, Steve and his family moved to Atlanta as he began work as an executive for The Coca-Cola Company. He retired from corporate life in 1990 and began a second career as a restaurateur. Steve and his business partners were one of the earliest franchisees for Johnny Rockets, opening their first store in Buckhead in 1991. In later years Steve was also a franchisee for Moe's Southwest Grill and was the inspiration for Rock's Chicken & Fries, named so by his sons in their father's honor. His passions were his family, theology, food, cars, fishing, landscaping, and golf. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Judith, sons Steve, Jr., and Scott, daughter in-laws Shana and Elizabeth, and his four grandchildren, Sam, Stella, Steven, and Sarah. A memorial service will be held at Wilson Chapel, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Rowell Road in Atlanta at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the : . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary