TIMM, Steven Jay Steven J. Timm, age 49, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 25th 2019 at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born January 27, 1970 in Pembroke Pines, Florida and graduated from Dacula High School in Dacula, Georgia where he excelled in debate. He was a lifelong learner whose passions included programming, philosophy, and social justice. Steven's big heart led him to sacrifice on behalf of others to exhaustion. His greatest devotion was to his loving husband. Steven was a witty, and clever philosopher who appreciated simplicity in life and the innocence of children. He hated everything that had to do with wearing a suit and was stubborn as hell. He was loved beyond measure. Steven was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy S. Simon; his father, Allen Jay Timm; his mother, Arlene Simon Timm; and his beloved girls, Sketchy, Yellow, and Blue. Steven is survived by his devoted husband, Joshua Wayne Rowe. Flowers and remembrances may be sent to 2965 Pharr Ct. South NW, #619 Atlanta, Georgia 30305. A casual memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Steven. Details can be obtained by contacting the same address or by contacting Joshua Rowe. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary