A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Steven Wooters


1943 - 2020
Steven Wooters Obituary
WOOTERS, Steven Buckley Wooters, Steven Buckley (76) of Atlanta died Sunday February 23, 2020. Born June 14, 1943 in Richmond VA, he was the son of Colonel Percival Clyde Wooters and Eva McKown Pitzer Wooters. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha McKown Wooters Tyler and Pamela Chalkley Wooters Alexander, and his first wife Veronica Chisnell Wooters. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years Helen Adelle Dennis, a sister Nancy Northern Wooters Vincent, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He served in the U. S. Air Force for 7 years and worked for Delta Air Lines and associated companies for 33 years. A Memorial Service will be Saturday March 7 at 4pm at A. S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, 5775 Glenridge Dr, Bldg B Suite 370, Atlanta GA 30328 or the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 732 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW Atlanta GA 30318. Interment will be in the summer in Gerrardstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery in West Virginia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
