|
|
BRYANT, Stevie Ms. Stevie L. Bryant, age 27, of Atlanta, passed away May 18, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Rozie Quintero; grandmother, Carol Bland; fiancé, Lloyd Akano; father, Curt Bland; mother, Pamela Bryant; cousins, Kelsea Oliver, Daylie Oliver, Kandace Winn, Karrissa Bland, Rhonda Bell; aunts, Kimberly Oliver, Lind a Bland; uncles, Richie Bland, Mark Bland; siblings, Dustin, Heather, and Brandon. A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2020