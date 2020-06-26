CASHIN, Jr., Stuart Augustine Stuart Augustine Cashin, Jr. passed away June 20, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital of complications from a stroke. His illness was brief. He was 87 years old. Stuart was born on July 14, 1932, in Augusta, GA, the son of Stuart A. Cashin, Sr. and Jessie Porter Cashin. He graduated from Boys Catholic High in Augusta. He moved to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University, where he graduated with a degree in Accounting. He was a partner at the CPA firm Windham Brannon, retiring after 40 years in 1997. Annual scholarships are given out in Stuart's name through the Georgia Society of CPAs. Stuart was a devout Catholic and an active member of The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception parish. He served in several ministries over many years. He was an active member of both the Board of Catholic Social Services and the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta. In the early 1990s, Stuart began attending a Scripture Reflection group at church. It was his study and contemplation of Scripture that led him to action. For the rest of his life, he was deeply committed to caring for the poor and those experiencing oppression or marginalization. In 1996, he was involved in a demonstration at Fort Benning, Georgia, to close the School of the Americas and was arrested for nonviolent protest. As an active member of Pax Christi Atlanta, Stuart participated in local anti-war and anti-death penalty vigils. When Stuart retired in 1997, he began using his skill as a CPA to provide pro bono tax services for homeless women at Atlanta shelters, and then later provided these same services for residents at Jerusalem House for people living with HIV/AIDS. As a talented CPA and advocate, he was dogged in his support of his new clients. For more than 20 years, Stuart was an active member in the Footcare Ministry at Central Night Shelter. He later co-founded the Footcare Ministry at The Catholic Shrine of the ImmaculateConception. He was instrumental in coordinating the Shoe Fund at the shelter which provided new shoes to the men. He was very saddened that, as he began losing his vision due to macular degeneration, he had to retire from this ministry. He was a longtime member of ERACE, a group which seeks to foster dialogue between people of all races and, ultimately, to erase racism. Stuart is survived by his wife of 34 years Virginia "Ginger" Cashin, children Joan Cashin (Chris), Beverly Cashin, Margaret "Margie" Broughton (Douglas), Philip Cashin (Kelli), 7 grandchildrenand 1 great-grandchild, and his sister, Ann Taylor. Stuart will always be remembered as "a good and faithful servant" of God and of God's people. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and an invaluable friend and confidant. His love and adherence to the Gospels were at the very foundation of his being. Due to the restrictions imposed by the current pandemic, a memorial service, via Zoom, will be held on Monday June 29, at 7:30 PM EST. If you wish to attend please RSVP to cashinzoommemorial@gmail.com. A funeral Mass and burial are planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul at The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Carl M. Williams, Funeral Directors, Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.