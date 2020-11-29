HANGER, Sudie Clark



Sudie Clark Hanger, 99, died peacefully at home on November 23, 2020, surrounded by family.



Sudie leaves the gracious legacy of a thankful spirit and joyful heart in all her life.



"God has been so good to me" was her constant refrain. Indeed, she overflowed with gratitude to and joy in her savior Jesus Christ.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Bill Hanger, and is survived



by 67 descendants with 20 spouses. Children are Libba Luther (Steve), Bill Jr. (Beth), John (Jean), Jim (Liz), Susan McCormick (Jim), Clark (Monti), and Nancy Canada (Kevin).



Grandchildren are Christina Mullen (Tom), Stephen Luther (Severine), Elizabeth Scott (Jason), William III (Laura), Jonathan (Janet), Joshua, Rebecca Smylie, Hannah Kennedy (David), Maggie de la Vega (Mark), Nancy Hull (Robert), Ginny Quillen (Robert), James Edward V (Carolina), Alex (Anna), Catherine Illian (Matt), Faith McCormick, Zoe, Marjorie, Judge and Richard Hanger, and Kevin Jr., John and Sudie Caroline Canada.



Born in Durham, NC, a daughter of John Washington Clark and Nannie Elizabeth Wright, and a granddaughter of NC Gov William A Graham, Sudie graduated Magna Cum Laude from Sweet Briar College in 1942 and resided in Atlanta since 1946. The Hangers raised their family at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.. She was a faithful volunteer at the Shepherd Spinal Center, a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America and The Junior League.



A graveside service with family was held November 24 at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to



Missionary Care Ministry, P.O. Box 1485, Watkinsville, GA, 30677, or Christ Church of Atlanta, P.O. Box 76320, Atlanta, GA, 30358.



