Sue died peacefully May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Royston, Georgia September 15, 1931. She attended the University of Georgia where she graduated with a BA in English. She loved her Alpha Omicron Phi sorority sisters who became life long friends. After graduation Sue became a Delta flight attendant where she made many friends including one who introduced her to Bill Clary. Bill and Sue married in 1954 and they made Atlanta their home. Sue had many happy times at Lake Lanier at the Athens Boat club, at St Simons Island and in Highlands, N.C. She helped run her husband's furniture and real estate business and raised two children Margaret and Marvin. She played golf at Cherokee Country Club. Later in life Sue and Bill enjoyed many travels overseas. Sue cherished her Beagle dogs. Sue was active in the St. Veronica Guild and was a Daughter of the King at the Cathedral of St. Philip. Sue was predeceased by her parents George Branson James and Corisue Anthony James, her brother Branson James. She is survived by her sister Patricia Krekorian, Frank James, her husband William Milton Clary, children Margaret Clary Bosbyshell, William Marvin Clary, two Grandchildren William Milton Clary II, , Clary Bosbyshell Welsh and a Great Grandson Rayfe William Froeba. In lieu of flowers gifts in Sue's memory may be made to Cathedral of St. Philip Grounds Fund, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020