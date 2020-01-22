|
|
BAILEY, Sue J. Sue J. Bailey, 80, of Fairburn passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1939 in Atlanta to the late Edward and Lena Johnson Hall. Sue loved shopping, crocheting, painting, cooking, and baking cakes for friends and family. She also loved the holidays. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mel Hall. Sue is survived by her husband, Roger D. Bailey; daughter, Jennifer Bailey; sons, Michael Bailey and Gary Bailey; brothers, David Hall and Larry Hall; sister, Mary Ellen Jones; grandchildren, Mitch, Brittany, Garrett, Hunter, Dylan, and Elise; great-grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Alex, and Jak. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at College Park Cemetery, College Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the , https://alz.org/ Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020