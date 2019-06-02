DAVIS, Sue Chandler Sue Chandler Davis, native Atlantan died May 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Predeceased by beloved husband Bennie E. Davis, brother Harry Chandler, parents Dr. and Mrs. Dean E. Chandler, daughters-in-law Janet Davis and Susan Davis. She graduated from the last class at Girls High. Then she attended and graduated from Furman University where she served as student body president and was elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She later received graduate degrees from University of Georgia and Georgia State University. She taught in the Atlanta Public School System for 30 years and after retirement, worked as tax preparer for H&R Block for 20 years. She is survived by her children, daughters Lindsay Davis, Susan Davis Scharff and husband Ed, sons Dr. Dean Davis and wife Tonya, and Benjamin Davis Sr., grandchildren Jason Dohse, Sarah Scharff Moyers and husband Ryan, Jessica Scharff, Anna Scharff, Benjamin Scharff, Dean C. Davis, Thomas Davis, and Benjamin Davis Jr., and her great grandchildren, Georgia Moyers and Emmett Moyers. She is also survived by her nieces, Cathy Page and husband Wesley, Debra Grawe and husband Oliver, and Melissa Chandler and husband Jim Lowe and her great-nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, was a volunteer with , Lifespan Resources, and Trinity Church. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church off of Howell Mill Rd. on June 21st at 11am. A light reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary