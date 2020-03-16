|
|
DUNCAN, Sue Sue Benson Duncan, a longtime advocate for statewide beautification died on March 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 PM in Buena Vista Cemetery, 124 E. 3rd Ave., Buena Vista, GA. Mrs. Duncan was a dedicated volunteer known for her vision and leadership. She was President of the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc. and served on the National Garden Club Board of Directors as well as the Deep South Region of National Garden Club Board of Directors. She was one of the original founders of The State Botanical Garden at the University of Georgia and she served on the Board of Advisors at the Garden since its inception in 1984. She grew up in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from The University of Alabama and was a member of the Buena Vista United Methodist Church. Mrs. Duncan was married to Clarke W. (Sonny) Duncan of Buena Vista, Georgia. At the time of her death she was living at Lenbrook Square in Atlanta, Georgia where she had resided for twenty-one years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her husband. Survivors include Susan Reed Duncan of Highlands, North Carolina and Nancy Katherine "Kathy" Duncan of Atlanta, Georgia. She has two grandchildren, Clarke Sewell Plunkett of Fresno, California and Catherine Lamar Plunkett of Carrollton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The State Botanical Garden, 2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30605. Way-Watson Funeral Home, 1052 Dr. Deryl Hart Road, Buena Vista, Georgia has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020