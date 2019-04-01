JONES, Sue Hilton Sue Hinton Jones, 80, of Oakwood passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Interment will be in College Park Cemetery on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late William Brooks Hinton and the late Marion Hinton. She earned a Master's Degree in Education. She spent her teaching career in Clayton County at Lake Harbin Elementary as a P.E. Teacher. She retired after 34 years of service. Mrs. Jones loved volunteering as a pianist for the school chorus. Mrs. Jones loved sports and taking care of her two cats. It was her joy watching her grandchildren grow up. She was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Jones. Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Michael "Mike" Jones of Florence, SC; son and daughter in law, Todd and Kristi Jones of Oakwood; grandson, Tyler Jones; granddaughter, Kelsi Jones; brother and sister in law, Robert and JoAnn Hinton of Tucker and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary