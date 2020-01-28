|
LOVETT, Sue Sue Ann Morgan Lovett, a long-time Atlanta resident, passed away Friday, January 24 at the age 88. She was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Atlanta in 1939. She graduated from Washington Seminary in 1949 and attended Southern Methodist University. Sue married Leon Day Lovett, Jr in 1952. They moved to Macon in 1960 where they spent most of their lives. Sue, now joining Leon in Heaven, was preceded in death by her 3 siblings. Sue was the Beloved mother of Lee (Julie) Lovett, Sue Ann (Mike) Oaks and Morgan (Karen) Lovett. Sue was also a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Over the years in Georgia, she was always active in her church in Macon and later in Valdosta and Gainesville. It was her joy to sing in the choir and was a loving servant of God. Graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11:30, at Arlington Memorial Park 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, 30328. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sheepshead Bay Church 665 10th St., #1, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 28, 2020