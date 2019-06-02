Services
Peachtree City Christian Chr
500 Kedron Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Peachtree Christian Church
500 Kedron Dr
Peachtree City, GA
View Map
SULLIVAN, Sue West Sue West Sullivan, (Mama Sue) beloved Mother, Grandmother, went to be with her Lord May 15th 2019.She was the daughter of Arthur and Sarah Baxter West of East Point. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel John F. Sullivan, her two daughters, Donna Richardson Holliday and Becky Brown McPherson and grandson Justus McPherson. Sue is survived by her daughter Connie Brown George, grandchildren Terri George (Ken) Furlow, Sandra George (Newt) Walden, Fonda George ( Richard) Cardell, Laurie Tassone (Danny) Aikens. Sarah Bearden, Clint (JoAnna) Bearden, John (Donna) Davis and 14 great grand children and 7 great, great grandchildren. Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, June 8th at 3pm at Peachtree Christian Church, 500 Kedron Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269, Rev. Alec Ward will be officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019
