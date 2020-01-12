|
TRAMMELL, Thelma Sue Hannah Sue Trammell, 77, of Moreland, passed away, January 8, 2020, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by family. Mrs. Trammell was born June 29, 1942, in Heard County, daughter of the late Thelma Ina Scroggin Hannah and Dillard Emmett Hannah. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Charles Wayne Trammell of Moreland; her brother Selby Emmett Hannah and his best friend, Diane Hood of Wilmington, NC; sons, Wesley Wayne Trammell and his wife, Leigh of Moreland, Mark Scott Trammell and his wife, Mary of Atlanta; grandchildren, Dalton Trammell, Jake Trammell and Camden Trammell of Moreland, and Rosemarie Trammell and George Trammell of Atlanta. Sue retired in 2006, having taught at Dykes High School 1965-1968 (n/k/a Sutton Middle School), Callaway High School (1996-2006) and Hogansville High School (1986-1996). She graduated from Meriwether County High School in Woodbury (1960), Georgia State University (1965), and earned master's (1989) and EdS (1991) from University of West Georgia. The funeral will be Sun., Jan. 19, at 2:30 PM, at Luthersville United Methodist Church with Reverend Winston Skinner officiating. The family will receive friends at McKibben Funeral Home Home in Hogansville from 6 - 8 PM, Saturday, January 18. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luthersville Cemetery Fund, c/o SouthCrest Bank, P. O. Box 237, Luthersville, GA 30251 or to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020