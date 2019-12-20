|
ARNALL, Susan Susan Bowles Arnall died on December 19th at the age of 81. She was born in Richmond, VA in 1938 and grew up in Kinston, NC. She and her husband, Hamilton, had been married for 56 wonderful years. They lived in Newnan, GA, Houston, TX, Cashiers, NC, and then returned to Newnan to retire. These moves enabled Susan to practice her passion for landscaping and gardening in a number of different settings. Wherever she lived, she enjoyed creating her own personal garden. More than 25 years ago, Susan was diagnosed with Parkinson's. At the onset of the disease, she was determined to overcome its effects and do whatever necessary to participate fully in family activities. Those around her admired her strength and perseverance. Susan is survived by her husband, Hamilton Clay Arnall, Jr., her daughter, Ruth Arnall Lanier (Reese), her grandchildren, John Reese Lanier III and Elizabeth Cole Lanier, and her stepsons Hamilton Clay Arnall, III (Linda) and Raleigh Eugene Arnall (Susan). She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Bowles Carson (Philip) and her family, as well as, her brother-in-law, Guy Cole Arnall and his family. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Hedrick Bowles, and her father, Flournoy Chism Bowles. Susan attended Marjorie Webster College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was involved with a number of charitable organizations including , The Heritage School, Central Baptist Church, The Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers, NC, and for 20 years was the regional manager for The Carlisle Collection. The family wants to express its appreciation to the Wesley Woods nurses, staff and Sacred Journey Hospice. The careful attention to Susan's needs made it easier for her and her family in the last months and weeks. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019