ASHFORD, Dr. Susan A. Dr. Susan A. Ashford of Newnan, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, following a four year battle with cancer. She was born April 24, 1950, in Portsmouth, VA, to William L. and Virginia Manning Armstrong. Her father was a pilot in the U.S. Navy and she lived in many places in the U.S. and Europe before settling in Sanford, Fl, where her father retired. She graduated from the Grady Hospital School of Nursing in 1971 and began her career at Grady Memorial Hospital. She married Alan Ashford, her husband for 45 years, in the chapel at Grady on Feb. 1, 1975. Susan graduated from Emory University in 1979 with a master's degree in nursing and again in 2005 with a PhD in nursing. She taught at the University of West Georgia and later at Clayton State University, where she retired as Associate Professor of Nursing, in 2016. Susan is survived by her husband, Alan Ashford of Newnan, son, Marshall Ashford of Newnan, sister, Jane Davidson of Sanford, FL, brother-in-law, Don Ashford and his wife Peggy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and six nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions imposed by the current health crisis, a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020