AVZARADEL, Susan "Susie" Susan (Susie) Avzaradel, age 57, of Atlanta, Georgia died April 8, 2019. She was born in 1961 to Leon and Blanca Avzaradel, both of blessed memory. Susie lived a happy and fulfilled life. Survivors include her sisters, Marlene Zoeckler (Darryl), Renee Treadwell; niece Amanda Chow (Philip); Great niece and nephew, Rosalie and Ethan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, www.orveshalom.org., Annandale Village, www.annandale.org, or The Atlanta Group Home. A graveside service will be held 2:30pm Thursday April 11, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Sign online guestbook https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019