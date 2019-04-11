Services
AVZARADEL, Susan "Susie" Susan (Susie) Avzaradel, age 57, of Atlanta, Georgia died April 8, 2019. She was born in 1961 to Leon and Blanca Avzaradel, both of blessed memory. Susie lived a happy and fulfilled life. Survivors include her sisters, Marlene Zoeckler (Darryl), Renee Treadwell; niece Amanda Chow (Philip); Great niece and nephew, Rosalie and Ethan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, www.orveshalom.org., Annandale Village, www.annandale.org, or The Atlanta Group Home. A graveside service will be held 2:30pm Thursday April 11, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Sign online guestbook https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019
