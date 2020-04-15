|
BARWICK, Susan Tayor Susan Taylor Barwick was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and accomplished educator. She was born in Atlanta as the second daughter of the late Hosea Aden Taylor and Dorris Johnson Taylor. Susan grew up in southwest Atlanta and graduated from Southwest High School, where she excelled as a flautist and was a member of the school marching band. During college, Susan trained to be a teacher, and she completed her undergraduate education at Georgia State University and later earned her Master's degree from Central Michigan University. For over three decades, Susan taught elementary school, primarily at Cary Reynolds Elementary School in DeKalb County, where she was a beloved first-, second-, and third-grade teacher. During her years as a teacher, Susan had a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of schoolchildren, enriching their lives inside and often outside of the classroom. Throughout her life, Susan was known to take special interest in less fortunate children and their families, and she had a longstanding passion for helping others, often without recognition Most important to Susan were her faith and her family. Susan was a devoted Christian, and she lived her life according to the teachings of Jesus Christ. For many years, Susan was a committed member of Grace United Methodist Church, served on the Board of Stewards, and contributed in countless ways to the mission and life of the church. In 1976, Susan married Milton Barwick, and they enjoyed forty-three years of marriage. Susan was the mother of two sons, Clark and Stephen, to whom she dedicated all of her love, energy, and enthusiasm. She taught them strong values, fostered their love of learning, and allowed them to follow their dreams. As a friend, Susan bestowed her unending kindness and support on those close to her. Susan loved music, needlework, going to the beach, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Susan is survived by her husband, sons, sister Jacqueline Taylor Hand (Larry), brother-in-law William Barwick (Donna), sister-in-law Jane Cook Barwick, daughters-in-law Molly (Clark) and Jenny (Stephen), grandsons Finnegan (Clark and Molly) and Miles (Stephen and Jenny), nieces Kimberly Cobak (Robert), Wendy Chinchen (Nigel), Paige Correa (David), Libby Barwick and nephew Jack Barwick. Susan will be forever with us. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, the , or Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020