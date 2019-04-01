BAYLESS (Palmer), Susan McComb Susan McComb Palmer Bayless, age 72, a long-time resident of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019 at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease. Susan was the beloved wife of Art Bayless famously inseparable for more than 53 years; loving mother of Palmer Bayless (wife Trudi) & Lucille Heil (husband Dale), and proud grandmother of Emily, Ansley, Mason, and Baylee. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Evander Palmer III and Jane McComb Palmer, and her brother, Robert Evander Palmer IV. Born and raised in Memphis, TN, Susan studied journalism at Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. Susan and Art owned and operated Bayless Racing Inc. (where they worked side by side for 37 years) where she was named one of the "women who have helped shape the [Automotive] Performance Industry" in 1980. She was a long-time member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Friends of Brown Park. A devoted member of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church for more than 43 years, Susan served the youth groups, on search committees, and ministered to the homeless at MUST Ministries' Elizabeth Inn. When her kids were young, she was an active soccer mom and participated in the Peachtree Road Race and MUST's Gobble Jog. The family sends heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and staff at The Fountainview Center whose special kindness and compassion during her 15-month residency will long be remembered. Funeral Services were held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, Marietta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary