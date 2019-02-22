Susan Crim-McClendon, the principal of Woodson Park Academy and daughter of Atlanta Public Schools' first black superintendent, died Wednesday.



Crim-McClendon, 60, died "in her sleep last night," wrote Superintendent Meria Carstarphen in a blog post Thursday. She was the daughter of former superintendent Alonzo Crim.



She had previously taught in several school districts, and for several years worked as the associate director of the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence at Georgia State University, named for her father, who died in 2000 at age 71.



APS hired Crim-McClendon as a teacher-leader in February 2010. The next year, she became principal of the former Woodson Primary, one of a couple dozen new principals tasked with giving Atlanta schools a fresh start amid a massive test-cheating scandal.



In 2016, the school board voted to merge Woodson with Grove Park Intermediate to create Woodson Park Academy, and she was named the school's principal.



In 2016, the school board voted to merge Woodson with Grove Park Intermediate to create Woodson Park Academy, and she was named the school's principal.