Services
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Susan DRAGONE
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Susan DRAGONE


DRAGONE, Susan Susan Kerr Dragone, whose childhood passion for sports and music fueled a successful career in public relations, passed away February 15th in Atlanta, GA. She was 62. Born and raised in New York City, Susan attended Friends Seminary, graduated from Trinity High School in 1974 and earned a B.A. from Duke University in 1978. Susan was married to Allan Dragone Jr. from 1990 to 2015 and had three daughters, Brady Kerr Dragone, Andrea Jane Dragone and Catherine Grayson Dragone. Susan began her career in public relations at Fawcett Publishing and Madison Square Garden. She was highly respected for her pioneering role at CBS sports where for over 10 years, as Director of Communications, she managed public relations for the network's coverage of college and NFL football, PGA golf and NBA basketball, including The Final Four, the 1994 Winter Olympics, NFL Today and The Masters. She was an ardent fan of the New York Mets, the New York Giants and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. Susan was also an accomplished bridge player, an avid reader and a member of the Trinity College Board of Visitors at Duke University. Her rapier wit, refreshingly frank retorts and intelligence will be missed by those who knew and loved her. In addition to her three daughters who she adored, Susan is survived by her brother Danny Kerr. Services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Frank E Campbell in NYC. A memorial in Atlanta will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Susan's memory to Reading is Fundamental www.rif.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019
