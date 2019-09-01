|
GOSLIN, Susan Elizabeth Susan Elizabeth Goslin, 73, of Doraville, GA, passed away on August 29 at the Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, NC. Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the late Roy and Mildred Goslin, Susan moved with her family as a young girl to Atlanta. She earned degrees in education from Oglethorpe University and Georgia State. Susan spent her professional career as an instructional designer. Susan loved reading, playing bridge, participating in church activities, and traveling with the Road Scholar program. She also enjoyed knitting, taking classes, and going to arts and crafts shows. Susan is survived by her beloved cat; sister, Mary Lou Gillum; nephew Benjamin Gillum and his wife, Heather; and niece Julie Gillum and Julie's kids and grandkids. The family would like to thank Lynn Medlin, Nichole Wilson, and the staff of Brooks-Howell Home for their loving care of Susan during her illness. The funeral service will take place Saturday, September 7, at 2 PM at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, GA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019