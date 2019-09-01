Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church
Tucker, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Goslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Goslin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Goslin Obituary
GOSLIN, Susan Elizabeth Susan Elizabeth Goslin, 73, of Doraville, GA, passed away on August 29 at the Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, NC. Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the late Roy and Mildred Goslin, Susan moved with her family as a young girl to Atlanta. She earned degrees in education from Oglethorpe University and Georgia State. Susan spent her professional career as an instructional designer. Susan loved reading, playing bridge, participating in church activities, and traveling with the Road Scholar program. She also enjoyed knitting, taking classes, and going to arts and crafts shows. Susan is survived by her beloved cat; sister, Mary Lou Gillum; nephew Benjamin Gillum and his wife, Heather; and niece Julie Gillum and Julie's kids and grandkids. The family would like to thank Lynn Medlin, Nichole Wilson, and the staff of Brooks-Howell Home for their loving care of Susan during her illness. The funeral service will take place Saturday, September 7, at 2 PM at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, GA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.