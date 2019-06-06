|
|
GRAHAM, Susan Allen Susan Allen Graham of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Susan was born in Birmingham, Alabama on June 19, 1923 to the late John Stephen Allen and Susan Prescott Allen. Susan enjoyed a myriad of activities throughout her life which included playing bridge and golf, and reading, though her greatest pleasure was that of being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed immeasurably. Susan is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Graham, Jr.; two sisters, Sallie Englund and M. Elizabeth Champlin; brothers-in-law F.R Little, R.C. Englund, and David Champlin, MD; and son-in-law Rev. Dr. William A. Gerrard III. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Little; daughters Suzanne G. Gerrard and Jane G. Smith; son-in-law Robert A. Smith; grandsons Joshua Smith and wife Tetyana, Christopher Gerrard and wife Becky, and Jonathan Gerrard and wife Trudy; great grandchildren Sophia Smith, Kaley Smith, Jett Smith, Austin Gerrard, Kaitlyn Gerrard, and Lily Gerrard; and nieces and nephews. Susan was an active member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019