HARTE, Susan Susan Harte was the only child of Atlanta business-owner John Joseph Harte (1903-1955) and Pauline Kivett Harte (1909-2003). She grew up on Lenox Road, when the nearest grocery store was in Buckhead. Widowed Polly Harte married widower Louis Laval Williams in 1959. They resided in Naples, Florida. Susan graduated from The Westminster Schools, attended Sweet Briar College and earned two degrees from Emory University before earning a MA/Journalism from the University of Georgia. At the end of her career, she was a business writer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Following in the footsteps of her maternal forebears a maternal aunt was a Fellow of the Royal Horticulture Society of Great Britain she was a skilled, dedicated gardener who planted 100 varieties of bearded iris and other kinds of spring and summer flowers. An avid lover of classical music and American musical theater, she sang in the Sweet Briar choir and the choir at The Cathedral of St. Philip, and was a semi-skilled pianist who played that instrument for many years. She was also an animal lover who had many pets, lastly two female Boykin/Lab dogs, which were due to be euthanized prior to their rescue. She is survived by a son and four grandchildren, along with cousins in County Cavan Ireland She was named for her paternal grandmother, Susan Fitzpatrick and in North Carolina and South Carolina. Funeral services will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, GA on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Atlanta or the Cottage School.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020