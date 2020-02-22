|
HUDSON, Susan Susan Mathis Hudson, age 69, of Cumming, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral services held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 PM, at Johns Creek Baptist Church. Susan was an Atlanta native, graduate of W.F. Dykes High School and Auburn University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Susan became a Registered Pharmacist and Life Master bridge player. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Jack Mathis and Julia Alma Leftwich; brother, Philip Bruce Mathis. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John Thomas Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney Hudson Tetterton and Alex; son, Philip Winfield Hudson; grandchildren, Hudson Brock Tetterton, Henry James Tetterton and Presley Mae Tetterton; brother, Samuel A. Mathis (Martha); and many beloved family members, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2020