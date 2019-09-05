|
|
OWENS (HUMPHREY), Susan On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Susan Humphrey Owens, passed away at the age of 73. Susan was born on July 9, 1946 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Percy and Virginia Humphrey. After graduating with her Bachelor's Degree from Austin Peay State University, Susan received her Masters degree in Library Science at Florida State University in 1969. She spent the majority of her career as a reference librarian at universities in Tennessee and Alabama, and the remainder as a media specialist for the public school system in Georgia. After retiring, she moved from Acworth, Georgia to Pensacola, Florida to be closer to her daughter, Elizabeth (Hayes) Snyder and son-in-law Joe Snyder. One of her proudest moments was becoming "Grammy" to her granddaughter Emma. Susan was a talented seamstress who enjoyed creating exceptional clothes and accessories for herself, family, and friends. She also enjoyed reading, and playing Scrabble both online and with friends and family. She kept in touch with so many of her colleagues and friends no matter how far the distance, as she truly cherished all her lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Percy, mother, Virginia, brother-in-law Carl Mortland, and nephew-in-law, George Amorino. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Joe) Snyder, beloved sisters Patricia Mortland and Beverly (John) Saturley, nieces Cindy Amorino, Mindy (Chuck) McCannon, Lisa (Brian) Yates, Pam (Thomas) Gilpin, nephew Johnny (Angela) Saturley, granddaughter Emma Snyder, and several great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Chapel North Funeral Home, Pensacola at 11 o'clock a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to or Ronald McDonald House Charities. If preferred, flower arrangements can be sent to 1000 S. Hwy, 29, Cantonment, FL 32533.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019