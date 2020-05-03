|
|
KIMMEY, Susan Susan Pyeatt Kimmey, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Susan was born in Searcy, Arkansas and graduated from Searcy High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, a Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. Susan practiced law in Atlanta as a judicial clerk for the Georgia Court of Appeals until the birth or her twin daughters, after which she focused on her numerous volunteer activities. Susan was a proud alumna of Wesleyan College and she served on the Wesleyan Alumnae Board and then on the Wesleyan Board of Trustees where she held the position of board chair from 2014-2017. She also held positions on Wesleyan's Trustee Executive Committee as past board chair and as chair of the Committee on Trustees and Policies. In the Atlanta community, Susan was a member of the Atlanta Speech School Board of Trustees and was president of the Atlanta Speech School Guild Board, as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of Prevent Blindness Georgia, the Board of Directors of Buckhead Christian Ministry, the Board of Trustees of Children's Literature for Children, and The Westminster Schools' Parent Association. Active in her church, Susan served as president of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Women's Guild and served on the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Finance Board. She also served on the Board of Visitors of The Monastery of Holy Spirit. Susan was smart and funny, with a quick wit that could leave you breathless. She was a gourmet cook and she and Lansing were gracious hosts for their many friends and family. Susan was a loving and faithful friend whose capacity for kindness knew no bounds, but above all else her joy in life was her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. Susan is preceded in death by her husband John Lansing Kimmey III, her mother Jean Hilgar Pyeatt, her sister Phyllis Pyeatt, and her grandparents Laura Mae and Elvin Hilger and Lilian and E.P. Pyeatt. Surviving and cherishing her memory are her daughters Laura Kimmey Nix (Charles) and Susannah Kimmey Bartko (Alex), step-daughter Mary Kimmey Ware and four adored grandchildren: Daley Lillian Nix, Anna Pyeatt Bartko, Laura Lucy Bartko and Ragan Kimmey Nix, all of Atlanta. She is also survived by her father Phillip Harrison Pyeatt of Searcy, Arkansas, father-in-law John Lansing Kimmey II of Greenville, South Carolina, brother-in-law Dr. Gerrit Kimmey of Huntington, West Virginia, and her sisters-in-law Julia Kimmey Mullen (Chuck) of Greenville, South Carolina and Jessica Kimmey King (Steve) of Asheville, North Carolina. The family invites you to join for a live stream funeral mass from Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10 AM. http://live.hsccatl.com/ In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Monastery of Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094 or to Wesleyan College Advancement, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020