MONTANYE, Susan Susan Frances Montanye, 51, of Suwanee, GA, died peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 after a courageous 20-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Roy Montanye, 53; two daughters, Ashli, 24, and Jessica, 21; and her parents, Francis and Frances Erbrick. In addition to her parents, husband and children, Susan is also survived by four siblings: Chris Erbrick and wife Deb of Hartwell, GA; Ann Marks and husband T.J. of Spartanburg, SC; Michael Erbrick and wife Vanessa of Atlanta, GA, Matthew Erbrick and wife Missy, of Cumming, GA and eight nieces and nephews. Susan was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1967 and moved to Huntington Beach, CA with her family as a teenager. After graduating from Huntington Beach High School, she moved to Upper Saddle River, NJ where she met the love of her life, Roy. They married in 1992 and followed Susan's family to live in Atlanta, GA. Susan became a friendly face and customer favorite at Publix, where she worked at the deli counter for many years. Known for her expressive eyes, lovely sense of humor, and infectious smile Susan took after her paternal grandmother, Agnes Elizabeth. Her happiest moments were spent laughing with family at the beach in Amelia Island, FL. Susan also enjoyed going on infamous "Girls' Trips", watching General Hospital and The Bachelor with her daughters, listening to music in the car, and taking long walks. She was famous among the children in her life for making the best and most beloved dessert dirt. Susan was a sweet and comforting presence to all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Friends are invited to a visitation with the family on June 13, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Northside Chapel (12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA) and a Rosary following the visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on June 14 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Atlanta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019