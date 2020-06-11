PATRICK, Susan W. Susan Will Patrick, age 80, passed away June 8, 2020, at her home in Brookhaven. She was born in Abbington, PA, to Arthur William Will and Catherine Lybas Will on April 8, 1940. Susan married her Meridian High School sweetheart, Gordon W. Patrick, on Aug. 22, 1959. They both attended University of Mississippi, and Gordon's work at Ruralist Press brought them to Atlanta in 1969. They remained in their home on West Nancy Creek Drive the rest of their lives and raised their two children there. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her sister, Martha Conn. She is survived by a large and growing family. Her daughter, Krissie P. Jackson, is a teacher along with her husband, Scott, and their son Jake G. Jackson serves in the U.S. Army. Susan is also survived by her son, Kevin L. Patrick, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and now works for Textron Aviation in Kansas, as well as Kevin's wife, Charlotte F. Patrick, and their children, Jennifer R. Rodger of Scotland and Joe Olson of Phoenix, Arizona. Susan is survived by two step-grandsons, Justin and Jason Jackson, and she also had eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Aiden and Rilee Olson, Constance E. and Linus N. Rodger, and Arden, Fisher and Riley Jackson. Friends remember Susan as artistic, exacting and above all, loyal. Professionally, she worked many years for Designer Carpets at The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center and was also a founding member and altar guild leader at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marietta. She was a bridge player, loved to dance and was an accomplished artist, creating elaborate Ukrainian eggs at Easter and painting furniture by hand. Susan started the annual Halloween Fest at Montgomery Elementary in the 1970s and had the best trick-or-treats on the block. She spent hours in her garden pushing that mower and identifying flowers. She watched birds and butterflies, and her house was full of pretty things. Her father's work as a textile executive pulled the family South when she was a child, first to Anderson, S.C., and then to Meridian. But once she moved to her corner of Brookhaven, Susan stayed put and became a favored citizen of the town's police department. Many an officer sat with Susan at the kitchen table. A special thanks goes to next-door neighbor Jim Bohanon, who always kept an eye on Suzie, picked up her mail and drove her to appointments. Other special neighbors were Jane Bohanon, Alton and Jane Conway, Betsy Byrd, Lissa Williams, Joe and Judy Kane, Buddy and Betty Dixon and the Brutzmans. Pallbearers for Susan will be Kevin Patrick, Jim Bohanon, Alton Conway, and Jake, Scott and Jason Jackson. "Beside them the birds of the heavens dwell, they sing among the branches." Psalms 104,12 In lieu of flowers, donations online or by mail may be given to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, www.chattnaturecenter.org. If paying by check, please note Susan's name. Visitation will be 5 PM - 8 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at H.M. Patterson & Son's Oglethorpe Hill location, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, in Brookhaven. The funeral will be held there at 2 PM, Monday, followed by an interment procession to Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Road NW in Atlanta. A celebration of life will follow at the family home. The family asks that you kindly contact Krissie at (404) 293-8914 or via email at swpatrickoglethorpehillchapell@gmail.com if you plan to attend services as the current pandemic limits how many can gather at once.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 11, 2020.