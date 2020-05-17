|
|
PAUL, Susan Susan Benjamin Paul, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a beloved mother to her two children, a savvy business woman, a mentor, and a loyal friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was selfless, kind, loyal, had a passion for nature and the beauty of the world, and her sense of curiosity and her infinite wisdom will be greatly missed, but certainly not forgotten. Her love and devotion to her children will be her eternal legacy, and her impact will forever be felt on the lives of everyone who has known and loved her. Susan is survived by her two children, Zachary (Atlanta, GA) and Stephanie (London, UK), her cat Brody, and countless cousins, neighbors, extended family, and friends. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private memorial service and celebration of life. In Susan's memory, please consider a donation to the or the Humane Society in her name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020