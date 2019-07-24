PIPPIN, Susan Elaine Susan Elaine Spivey Pippin, age 60 of Waynesville, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a valiant fight with cancer, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband Archer, their children Ashleigh and Rowan, her mother Betty C Spivey and siblings Bonnie Hadden, David Spivey and Edwin "Tag" Spivey. She was preceded in death by her father Bill V. Spivey and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. Susan was a graduate of Young Harris College and the University of Georgia where she received her Masters of Art Education in 1984. She taught K 12 for nearly 10 years at various schools in Georgia and North Carolina before retiring to stay home and raise and support the children and the family. Susan loved her dogs and cats, raised many from kittens and pups and was an active member of the non-profit organization, Wheatens in Need, a national rescue group for Soft-coated Wheaten Terriers, for nearly 15 years. A celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2pm at Conyers First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Wheatens in Need. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019