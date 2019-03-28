REED, Susan Louise Mrs. Susan Louise Reed, age 65, of Douglasville, GA passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a long battle with several autoimmune disorders. She was born January 26, 1954 in Belleville, IL. Mrs. Reed was a former Douglas County teacher at Chestnut Log Middle School and Eastside Elementary. She worked as a teacher for 28 years, teaching mathematics and literature. She loved to read and really enjoyed nature, especially birdwatching and caring for animals. She loved to write letters and send cards and gifts to her loved ones. She was a very loving and generous person that donated to a number of different charities throughout her life, particularly charities dedicated to cancer and autoimmune disease research, feeding the poor, providing international aid, and promoting children's education and healthcare endeavors. Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Fournie. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gregory; her children, Michael Reed and Natalie (Hank) Henry; her siblings, Dan (Suki) Fournie, Mary Beth (Joseph) Trybulec, Judy (Larry) Helms, and Eileen (Charles) Watson. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, her students that she adored, and numerous other loved ones and friends. There will be a gathering at their family lake house on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3 PM in Hardy, VA over which Cheryl Wade, Susan and Gregg's wedding officiant, will preside. In addition, they will receive friends and loved ones at the funeral home in Douglasville, GA on Saturday, May 11 from 2 4 PM. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM in the Rosehaven Chapel with Desiree D. Duke officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to a charity of your choosing. Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online. Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary