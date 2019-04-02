SCHOLER, Susan Susan Kelso Scholer, age 71, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family on March 31, 2019 after a long struggle with lymphoma. Susan was born April 15, 1947 in Sheffield, AL. She spent most of her life in the Atlanta, GA area and moved to Bluffton, SC two years ago. She graduated from Briarcliff High School in Atlanta, and received an Undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from West Georgia College, a Masters in Elementary Education from Georgia State, and an Education Specialist degree from UGA. Susan was a much-loved teacher during her 36-year career at elementary schools in DeKalb and Gwinnett County. For most of her career, she taught children in the gifted program. Her excellence in teaching was recognized at one school with a Teacher of the Year award. She enjoyed travel with her husband BJ around the US and the world, including many trips back to BJ's original home in Denmark. Susan expressed her creativity in many different arts and crafts, including watercolor painting and stained glass. She was known by her family and friends for her warm smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Rush and Frances Kelso. Her spirit lives on in her loving husband Bjarne (BJ) Scholer of Bluffton, sisters Sarah Kelso and Jane Kelso Lipscomb, son and daughter-in-law John and Shelley Sidders, son Steven Scholer and partner Sarah Stankus, daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Jim Miller. She was known as Gran Sue to her six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grayson United Methodist Church, 555 Grayson Parkway,Grayson, GA on Saturday, April 6 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Susan Scholer to: (www.donate.lls.org or 1-800-955-4572) Handy Hands Ministry (Grayson United Methodist, PO Box 361, Grayson, GA 30017) Arrangements will be handled by The Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary