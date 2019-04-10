SEXTON, Susan E. Susan E. Sexton, 60, of Atlanta passed away March 13, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Journalism with a major in advertising. Susan was a perfumer, and founder and owner of Blend Custom Parfume in Buckhead, which she started in 2000. She studied perfume in the South of France and represented Galimar in the U.S., which is the oldest perfumery in France. She is the former owner of two marketing firms, Harddrive and Maverick Solutions. Susan was also a gifted writer and wrote advertising for numerous Fortune 500 companies, but fragrance was her passion; and, as such, she was a certified "nose." Susan had a warm and gregarious personality that attracted people from all walks of life. She possessed a quick wit and was exceptionally funny. If you spent time with Susan, you usually spent most of it laughing. She enjoyed numerous activities. She loved dancing, traveling, yoga, working out, gardening, cooking, wine-tasting, and was a voracious reader. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Robert Sexton; a brother Doug, and two nephews, Giles and Cris. She is survived by her brother Bobby Sexton of Atlanta; her brother Steve of Lawrenceville; her sister Patsy Rehm and Brother-in-Law Walter Rehm of Duluth; a nephew Brent of Lawrenceville, and her long-time love and companion Marc Maseman of Ballground, as well as several cousins, nieces, and extended family. She also left behind her loving cat Apache and Marc's two cats named Tutu and Mama. A service will be held to honor Susan on Saturday, April 13, 2:00 pm with a reception following, H M Patterson Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA, 30319. Friends are invited to a celebration following the service at her favorite French restaurant, Petite Voilette, 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, Georgia, 30329. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary