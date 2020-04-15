|
SMITH, Susan Bunger SMITH, Susan Bunger (1950-2020) age 69 died of complications from a traumatic brain injury on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Susan was a painter and a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. A gifted artist, Susan possessed uncommon drawing abilities and created technically impressive works in oil and pastel; however, she gave to her children and grandchildren the most important gifts of her time, listening, and advocacy. She will be remembered for her friendly, warm personality that made everyone feel at home. She was a talented hostess who created beautiful environments and made every small gathering a party. Her self-effacing sense of humor and admiration for others sometimes concealed her own sharp intelligence-- a forthright and questioning mind that thrived on books and discussion. Susan gave her time to charitable and artistic causes throughout her life, serving as a docent at Atlanta's High Museum of Art, as a member of the Junior League of Atlanta, and in many volunteer roles at First Presbyterian Church, The Westminster Schools, and The Lovett School. She was a member of the Artists Atelier of Atlanta, was active in the Ansley Park Civic Association and Garden Club, and enjoyed her work with The Villa Condominium Landscape Committee and 100th Anniversary Tour of Homes. Raised in Clarksville, TN, she graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Design and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She moved to Atlanta, GA and was married to Stanley Holmes Smith, Jr. until their divorce 33 years later. Susan is survived by children Ashley Smith Thompson (Robert) and Stanley Holmes Smith, III and granddaughters Madeleine Grace Thompson and Charlotte Claire Thompson, as well as siblings Dr. Fred Lee Bunger (Robin), Paul Anton Bunger (Carolyn), and Sandra Kay Pilbeam. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Fred Anton Bunger and Lee Clarice Bunger of Clarksville, TN. A private burial service will be held, and the family will plan a post-pandemic celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JDRF to combat type-1 diabetes, with which Susan lived for 40 years.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020