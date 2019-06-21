SUGGS, Susan Hunter Susan Hunter Suggs (1941-2019) passed away June 20, 2019, at her home in Austin, Texas, of complications from Parkinson's disease. Mrs. Suggs was born in Spring Hill, La., to the Rev. Alex W. and Emma Jean Hunter. The family followed Rev. Hunter as he was called to Presbyterian churches in Lexington, Ky., Memphis, and New Orleans. She graduated from Isadore Newman School in New Orleans, Southwestern College at Memphis (now Rhodes College), and Emory University's School of Library Science. In 1966, she moved to Atlanta for library school and met and married her husband, David W. Suggs, Sr. A lover of books and learning, Mrs. Suggs worked as a research and legal librarian for Emory University's Woodruff Library as well as for the law firms of Hansell & Post and Jones Day Reavis & Pogue and, for more 20 years, the Coca-Cola Co. She and her husband owned the Williamsburg Bookstore at the corner of Clairmont and Briarcliff Roads in DeKalb County from 1978 to 1987. She was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Martha Hunter Shepard (Randall) of Memphis; her son David Welch Suggs, Jr. (Claire) and grandchildren Molly and Alexander Suggs, of Athens, Ga.; and her daughter Darby Suggs Armont (Anthony) of Austin, Texas. She and her husband were active members of Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta for many years, and in retirement Mrs. Suggs volunteered in the church's outreach and advocacy center, which provides serves to Atlanta's indigent and homeless communities. After nearly 40 years living in Atlanta (along with three in Oak Ridge, Tenn.), Mrs. Suggs moved to the Longhorn Village retirement community in Austin in 2014. She helped manage the library there, set up a foundation for financial assistance and quality of life improvements for residents, and made many friends there. She enjoyed more time with the Armonts and frequent visits from friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rhodes College and the Central Presbyterian Church Outreach and Advocacy Center. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary