UPCHURCH, Susan Jan Susan Upchurch passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at home, after a months-long battle with cancer. She lived a full, loving life. Susan was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but grew up in East Point, Georgia, when her family moved south while she was still very young. Susan was a member of the girls varsity basketball team and the Tam-O-Shanter staff, the school newspaper, at Headland High School. She graduated from Headland in 1968. Susan attended Middle Georgia College and Georgia State University, she persisted with her education, graduating from Kennesaw State University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in communications. Susan began her professional career in drafting with Southern Engineering and then Georgia Power, eventually becoming a co-founder and co-owner of Civil Engineering Consultants, where she was an integral part of its success as manager and the primary contact for the company. In addition, Susan gave her time to her community. She was Secretary of the Rotary Club of Marietta for many years and was active in the Honorary Commanders Alumni Association. For several years, Susan spent countless hours organizing and overseeing the Memorial Day program at the Marietta National Cemetery for the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia. Most of all, Susan was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She dedicated herself to her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Susan was devoted to each and every one of them, always making the effort to stay in touch with them, whether it meant a simple phone call or text, or flying to New York City for a day. As a sister, there was nothing she would not do for her beloved siblings. Susan was also a loyal friend and generous benefactor. She made sure those who needed help got it, but did so quietly--much of which was not known until after her passing. Susan was preceded in death by her father, James L. Upchurch. She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Upchurch, and her siblings, Carol Cobb (Don), Nancy Dumbleton (Butch), Michael Upchurch (Melanie), and Mary Ann Laurens (Reid), 10 nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Cobb, Jennifer Cobb, Laura Lovell, Janie Dumbleton, Matthew Dumbleton, Brandon Upchurch, Blake Upchurch, Drew Laurens (Katie), John Laurens, and Kate Laurens; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Charlie Lovell, Richard Lovell, Paula Lovell, and Wren Laurens. A memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, NE, Marietta, GA 30060, on Saturday, March 14, at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM, In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations in memory of Susan be given to Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068, www.goodmews.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020