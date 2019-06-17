WALSH, Susan Grant Susan Grant Walsh, age 68, of Powder Springs passed away June 14, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Susan was a retired Special Education teacher with Cobb County Schools. She loved her family, the beach, and reading a good book. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Lavene and Charles Grant. She is survived by her husband, Jim Walsh; children, Colleen Walsh of Powder Springs, Nancy Gospodareck (Louis) of Powder Springs; Robert Grant Walsh (Andrea) of Atlanta, and Meghan Smith (Antonio) of Acworth; grandchildren, Grant, Allison, Bryson, and Ansley; and siblings, Gail Jeffreys and Becky Gay (Jerry), both of Hoover, AL. She was also survived by many beloved sisters and brothers in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. Susan will also be missed by her friend, Diane LaBudde. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM in Davis-Struempf Chapel. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, June 19th, 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Smyrna, GA with Rev. Mark Starr officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Toni's Camp with the Archdiocese of Atlanta, 2401 Lake Park Dr. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary