Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Wilson Obituary
WILSON (COBB), Susan Susan Cobb Wilson, 53, was born in Tampa, Florida to parents Thomas McDowell Wilson and Carolyn Cobb Wilson. Susan attended Ridgeview Highschool in Atlanta, Georgia where she excelled as a scholar and graduated with honors in mathematics and French. She later went on to attend the University of Alabama where she joined Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Susan had a deep love for her family, friends and adoring pets. The person who brought Susan the most joy is her son Joey. She spent endless hours watching him play baseball and could not be prouder of the young man he has become. Susan's relationship with her church family brought her great joy, friendship and faith. Susan's smile and silly sense of humor will remain in her family's hearts. Her warm heart and thoughtfulness will be dearly missed by all. Susan is survived by her father Thomas M. Wilson and stepmother Martha Methvin Wilson, her sister Cynthia Creecy Roddey and stepbrother Robert Cobb Wilson; her son Joseph Barry Fitts III and his fianc?e Patricia Anne Feole; niece Charner Creecy and nephew Brayden Wilson; and many beloved cousins. Susan was predeceased by her mother Carolyn Cobb Wilson and grandmother Georgia Knox Cobb. A memorial service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Millen United Methodist Church at 413 N. Grey Road, Millen, Georgia, 30442.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.