WILSON (COBB), Susan Susan Cobb Wilson, 53, was born in Tampa, Florida to parents Thomas McDowell Wilson and Carolyn Cobb Wilson. Susan attended Ridgeview Highschool in Atlanta, Georgia where she excelled as a scholar and graduated with honors in mathematics and French. She later went on to attend the University of Alabama where she joined Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Susan had a deep love for her family, friends and adoring pets. The person who brought Susan the most joy is her son Joey. She spent endless hours watching him play baseball and could not be prouder of the young man he has become. Susan's relationship with her church family brought her great joy, friendship and faith. Susan's smile and silly sense of humor will remain in her family's hearts. Her warm heart and thoughtfulness will be dearly missed by all. Susan is survived by her father Thomas M. Wilson and stepmother Martha Methvin Wilson, her sister Cynthia Creecy Roddey and stepbrother Robert Cobb Wilson; her son Joseph Barry Fitts III and his fianc?e Patricia Anne Feole; niece Charner Creecy and nephew Brayden Wilson; and many beloved cousins. Susan was predeceased by her mother Carolyn Cobb Wilson and grandmother Georgia Knox Cobb. A memorial service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Millen United Methodist Church at 413 N. Grey Road, Millen, Georgia, 30442.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019