WYCOFF, Susan Susan Shippee Wycoff, 67, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hialeah, FL daughter Robert G. and Evelyn Corderio Shippee. She was reared in Kennesaw, GA where in 1970 graduated from North Cobb High School. Susan was retired after many years as Supervisor Ground Operations from World Airways in Peachtree City, GA. In 2014, her dream came true when she found herself living fulltime on Tybee Island enjoying everything it has to offer. She loved walks on the beach, wine, the restaurants on Tybee, the Tybee Post Theater and making new friends. Surviving are her children, Michelle Farless (Gregg) of Shelbyville, TN, Edwin Wycoff III of Tybee Island, siblings, Robert Shippee (Vickie) of Kissimmee, FL, Kathy Cunningham (Scotty) of Ft. Myers, FL, Nancy Shippee (Clark Hughes) of Tybee Island, GA, Jack Shippee (Debra) of Ball Ground, GA, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 PM - 7 PM, Friday, Jan. 31, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tybee Post Theater, P.O. Box 2356, Tybee Island, GA 31328. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, Savannah, GA (912) 898-0900.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020