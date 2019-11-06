|
HARKER (GLOOR), Susannah Downing Susannah (Sue) Downing Harker (n?e Gloor) died unexpectedly at Piedmont Hospital due to complications from childbirth on Oct. 28, 2019, in Atlanta, GA, at the age of 30. Sue is survived by her husband Richard Harker and her newborn son Alfie Harker of Atlanta, GA; her sister Liz Gloor and brother-in-law Scott Domansky; her brother Sam Gloor; and her parents Jim Gloor and Bonnie Gloor, and her stepmother Carol Reynolds. Sue was born on Jan. 12, 1989, in Kalamazoo, MI. She attended Mayo High School in Rochester, MN, and graduated from Emory University in 2013 with a Master's degree in Public Health. After finishing graduate school, Sue began working for CARE USA. In April 2016, she married Richard Harker, the Co-Executive Director of the Historic Oakland Foundation. Alfie Harker is their only child. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CARE USA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019