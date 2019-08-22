|
|
HARRIS (SOLOMON), Susie Ms. Susie Solomon Harris passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 24, 1 PM, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 643 Bethlehem Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248. She will lie in state from 12 Noon to 1 PM, until the hour of service. Visitation will be held on Aug. 23, 6 PM - 8 PM at the mortuary. She is survived by three daughters, Marian Harris Tunstall (Charles), Christine Harris and Hon. Barbara A. Harris (Alton Johnson). Three children preceded her in death, namely, Thomas Harris, Jr., Geraldine Harris Maddox and Johnny L. Harris. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King, Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311; 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019