GIAIMO, Suzanne Suzanne Eddlemon Giaimo, precious daughter of Jim and Pat Eddlemon, mother of David Giaimo, sister of Tennessee Loveless and Tracy Stroud (David) tragically, due to an accident, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on Friday, August 13, 1971 in Fairfax County Virginia. She attended Pope High School and graduated with a BS in psychology from Georgia State University. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Due to her faith in God, she is now resting with Him in peace. A funeral mass will be held on April 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Marietta, Georgia; with a reception following. Donations, in her honor, may be made to My Brother's Keeper Ministry at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019