Suzanne Miller Obituary
MILLER, Suzanne Suzanne (Randolph) Miller, North Ft. Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. Before relocating to Florida, Suzy was a long-time resident of Roswell, GA. She was born on May 29, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late William F. and Ruth M. (Behan) Randolph, Sr. She married Charles "Charlie" Edward Miller on August 24, 1963, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Fremont, Ohio. Suzy is survived by her spouse of 56 years, Charlie Miller; children Molly Schneider (Arnold) of Wayne, PA, Christa Allen (Mike) of Germantown, TN, and Michael (Kim) of Roswell, GA; grandchildren Katie, Mikayla and Jessica Schneider, Dillon and Caroline Allen, and Madeline, Charlie and Will Miller; siblings, Farnham Randolph, Richard (Valma) Randolph, Philip (Peggy) Randolph, Rita (David) Isaacson and Charles (Marianne) Randolph; brother-in-law, Jim Willey; and several nieces and nephews. Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Ann Randolph and Ruth Willey, sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Randolph, and grandson, Matthew Allen. Visitation will be held at Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell, GA, on Sunday, March 15, from 5 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Brigid Catholic Church, John's Creek, GA, on Monday, March 16, at 11 AM, internment will follow at St. Brigid Columbarium. Memorials may be made to St. Brigid Catholic Church, John's Creek, GA; Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, Roswell, GA or Loving Arms Hospice of Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
